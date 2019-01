List Of Parking Bans And Closings

Bartonville: Snow Route Parking Ban. all streets are snow routes, goes into effect 10 p.m.

Bloomington: Snow Route Parking Ban. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Canton: Snow Route Parking Ban. In effect from 9 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday.

East Peoria: Snow Route Parking Ban. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday until further notice.

Elmwood: All Extracurricular Activities Canceled for Saturday Jan. 12.

Farmington: Snow Route Parking Ban. From 7 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Sunday.

Heartland Community College: Closed Tomorrow. Closed – All day SATURDAY only.

Limestone: Snow Route Parking Ban. Issued until further notice.

Mackinaw: Snow Route Parking Ban. From 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tremont: Snow Route Parking Ban. until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Glasford: Snow Route Parking Ban. Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 6 a.m.

Washington: Snow Route Parking Ban. As of 9 p.m. Friday.

West Peoria: Snow Route Parking Ban. From Friday 12 a.m. through Sunday 6 a.m. All streets are considered snow routes in West Peoria