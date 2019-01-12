List Of Parking Bans, Closings & Traffic Alerts

The Peoria Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria. Anyone involved in an accident, with no injuries, should exchange information and report the accident at the Peoria Police Department within 36 hours of the end of the alert.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic collision alert for Peoria County. Anyone involved in an accident, with no injuries, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours of the end of the alert.

The City of East Peoria has issued a Parking Ban until futher notice.

Bartonville: Snow Route Parking Ban. all streets are snow routes, goes into effect 10 p.m.

Bloomington: Snow Route Parking Ban. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Canton: Snow Route Parking Ban. In effect from 9 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday.

Dunlap: Snow Route Parking Ban. In effect from 10 p.m. through Sunday, January 13th 6 p.m.

East Peoria: Snow Route Parking Ban. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday until further notice.

Elmwood: All Extracurricular Activities Canceled for Saturday Jan. 12.

Farmington: Snow Route Parking Ban. From 7 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Sunday.

Heartland Community College: Closed Tomorrow. Closed – All day SATURDAY only.

Limestone: Snow Route Parking Ban. Issued until further notice.

Mackinaw: Snow Route Parking Ban. From 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tremont: Snow Route Parking Ban. until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Glasford: Snow Route Parking Ban. Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 6 a.m.

Washington: Snow Route Parking Ban. As of 9 p.m. Friday.

West Peoria: Snow Route Parking Ban. From Friday 12 a.m. through Sunday 6 a.m. All streets are considered snow routes in West Peoria

Peoria 150: Will issue Snow Route Parking Ban when snow accumulation has reached 2 inches. Cancelled. All extracurricular activities, including sports, practices, driver education cancelled January 12

St. Paul Baptist-Peoria: Cancelled. All Meetings and Activities are cancelled for January 12th

The Village of Creve Coeur has implemented a Village-wide parking ban, that will be in effect during snow clearing operations.