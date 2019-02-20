Little Kids Were Saved From Wandering Onto a Highway by Two Dogs

In what will be the next Disney movie…a sweet showing of protection occurred in Florida. Two little kids under the age of 6 wandered off while they were playing and ended up next to an interstate. Two dogs were playing with them and followed them to the danger zone. The dogs, shepherd mixes, got in the kids’ way to make sure they didn’t go onto the interstate. Several people told police they saw the dogs pushing the kids toward a guardrail so they couldn’t walk onto the highway. Their foster dad and his other kids were out looking for them when the cops showed up. The dad saw them walk off but couldn’t follow due to a medical condition. When they asked the kids why they wandered off they said they were “chasing a rainbow.” The entire story is HERE

Side Note: it’s National Love Your Pet Day