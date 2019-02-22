Local Boy Featured In Oscar Mayer Commercial

A Morton boy has been bitten by the acting bug.

Nine-year-old Chandler Crawford, who attends Lettie Brown Elementary School in Morton, says he started acting about a year ago.

(Provided by Scott Crawford)

“My dad asked me if I wanted an agent, and I said yeah. And, then I just started acting,” Crawford said.

Chandler can be seen in a new commercial for Oscar Mayer that is airing nationwide. He says that he auditioned for the part about a month ago.

He tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD it has been fun hearing what his fellow students at school have had to say about his commercial.

“That was cool. You did good,” Crawford said.

Earlier this week, Chandler auditioned for a part on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

Chandler’s dad, Scott Crawford, said his son is “on hold” for a part on the show, meaning the production company is interested in casting him.

Crawford says that his son has gotten the part nearly every time he has been placed “on hold” for other acting jobs.

Chandler expects to hear soon if he will appear on the TV show.