Local College Scholarship Plan Celebrates 10 Years

(From 25 News)–This year marks the 10th anniversary of Peoria Promise, which offers partial and full scholarships to Peoria students to go to Illinois Central College who maintain at least a C average.

Almost 2,500 hundred students have received these scholarships over the past 10 years with over $4 million dollars provided.

At the Peoria Civic Center Wednesday, the group celebrated.

“2008 marks the 10 year anniversary of Peoria Promise. This program has come a long way in the past years and we are very excited about the progress we have made with our students,” said Mary Joe Schettler, Executive Director of Peoria Promise

The brain child of Mayor Jim Ardis, he is grateful to the donors, specifically businesses that believed in the potential success of the program from the start.

“If it wasn’t for the core group, the pillars that I’m calling them this year, the business community that stepped up to the plate to understand the vision and to invest in it at the very beginning it would have never happened, let alone gone on for 10 years,” said Jim Ardis, Peoria Mayor.

That success is now tangible as he says that the program supports economic development for the city as a whole by increasing the number of Peoria graduates who become skilled members of the work force here at home.

“87-percent of our students are actually staying and working in the Peoria area and a higher percentage, over 90-percent is in Central Illinois which is very good. And that’s what we want, we want. we want them to stay and have good educations and we want to be able to provide a quality work force for our employers that we’re constantly trying to encourage and grow which is difficult to do in Illinois right now,” Ardis said.

The organization is adding new programs every year such as a college readiness course to start this fall semester, they aim to continue this growth for years to come. ”

Schettler says that almost 70-percent of students involved in the program say they would not have attended college without, motivating the program to find more donors every day

For more information about Peoria Promise, click HERE.

The post Local College Scholarship Plan Celebrates 10 Years appeared first on 1470 WMBD.