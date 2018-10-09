Over $77,000 is being distributed to 78 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water Company’s 2018 Firefighters Grant Program.

Spokesperson Karen Cotton says that fire departments in Pekin, North Pekin, Bartonville, Farmington, Limestone Township, Logan Trovoli, Peoria, Dunlap, Washington and West Peoria will benefit from the Firefighters Grant Program.

“We are proud to partner with our local firefighters. Illinois American Water tests and operates every fire hydrant annually. We also maintain all of the hydrants, over 29,000 across the state, in our service areas. We know the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses and we also know resources for our local heroes often runs short. Through this grant program, we are able to partner on another level and further support our local heroes,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President.

The grants are being announced during National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-13, 2018, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” It educates about basic, but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

Learn more HERE.

Since 2010, the Firefighters Grant Program has awarded over 500 grants and $493-thousand dollars.

The post Local Firefighters Benefitting From Illinois American Water Grant appeared first on 1470 WMBD.