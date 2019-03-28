Local Peoria Teacher Receives Golden Apple Award

A local Peoria teacher has received the Golden Apple Award for excellence in leadership.

Susan Malahy, principal of Charles A. Lindbergh Middle School, walked into the gym Thursday to a surprise of cheers as she learned she was this year’s choice for the award.

“I am amazed and very surprised, also very humbled,” Malahy said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

She believes receiving the award is a validation of the hard work put in by the whole school.

“We want good things for kids, and we push them pretty hard, so that each student is growing,” Malahy said.

With tears in his eyes, Malahy’s husband, Bill, said you will never meet anyone nicer than Susan.

“She’s always been a leader, and always leads by showing not telling,” Bill Malahy said. “She won’t take any credit for herself, she gives it all to everybody else, which is the way Sue is.”

This is the first time a teacher in downstate Illinois has ever been given the Gold Apple Award. In fact, Alan Mather, President of the Golden Apple Foundation, said this was the first time the foundation had reached outside of the Chicago area to accept nominations.

“We had nominations from 13 counties. We had over 60 finalists and we narrowed it down to eight. We came in to observe those eight,” Mather said.

After speaking with students, parents, board members, and community members, Mather said, “We heard what a difference Susan Malahy made in the lives of Lindbergh Middle School.”

When looking for teachers to give the Golden Apple Award, the foundation looks for leadership.

“People within this school community knows what Susan Mahlay does everyday, but nobody else does. And, to be able to share the gifts that she brings to the school and the broader community is what we want,” Mather said.