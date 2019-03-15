Local Pub Preps For St. Patrick’s Day Crowds

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, but Kellerher’s in Peoria is still expecting a crowd.

Owner, Pat Sullivan says that they see over 15,000 people come through.

Sullivan tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that they will open early Sunday morning.

“We open at 8 a.m. And then we will begin serving breakfast at 9 a.m.,” Sullivan said.

With the large amounts of people that visit the restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day, Sullivan said that “we have to have a lot of people, and it triples our staff”.

Kellerher’s will be selling raffle tickets to win a trip to Ireland. The money collected from selling the raffle tickets will be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Peoria.

Other local bars such as 8 Bit Arcade Bar and the Bearded Owl will have tents up to allow entrances and exits for Kellerher’s.

