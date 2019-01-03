Local Township Police Searching For Sign Shooter

(From 25 News) – Police in Cincinnati, Illinois are asking for your help, after approximately 100 signs have been shot in the Elm Grove and Cincinnati townships.

In a Facebook post, authorities say the signs were shot with a rifle or pistol, and shotguns, with many of the signs in the general trajectory in line with houses or busy roadways.

So far, no one has been injured.

A $500 reward is being offered with any information.

If you have any, contact the Tazewell County Sheriff at (309) 346-4141 or Ronnie Hawkins at (309) 348-3807.