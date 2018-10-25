Lockdown At State Capitol

Officials gave an “All Clear” following a brief lockdown Thursday at the state capitol building in Springfield.

The lockdown was in place after an unknown substance as found in a second floor bathroom.

Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said the substance has yet to be identified as of Thursday afternoon, but it was deemed non-threatening.

“Normally we just assist the law enforcement agencies,” Reyne said in its explaining his department’s role in the investigation. “We’re equipped to be able to enter the building with hazmat suits or whatever level of protection we see fit. We normally will collect the evidence and hand it off to law enforcement. That’s really the scope of what the fire department does.”

Reyne says it is always a good idea to report suspicious activity.

“If you see something, tell somebody. It’s hard to tell at time what things are credible and what are not,” Reyne said. “There’s nothing wrong with alerting a law enforcement officer if you see something that looks suspicious to you.”

A similar lockdown was put into place in the summer of 2017 when a woman sprinkled a white, powdery substance in the building.