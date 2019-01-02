Looking For Some Creative “Parenting Hacks” You Can Use in 2019?

Group of children with thumbs up sign

We’ve got the results here from a new survey about creative “parenting hacks.”  Really, they’re less “hacks” and more just LYING and DECEIVING their kids.  But hey, whatever works, we can’t judge.

Here are 10 of the best “hacks” parents use . . .

1.  Blending vegetables into other foods to get kids to eat them . . . like blending broccoli into ketchup or cauliflower into mac and cheese.

2.  Playing the “quiet game,” where the first person to talk loses.

3.  Bribing their kids . . . like offering candy if they finish their vegetables.

4.  Calling all meats “chicken.”

5.  Only charging the iPad to 35% to limit the kids’ time on it.

6.  Giving them a glass of juice that’s really half-juice, half-water.

7.  Telling them celery will give them superpowers.

8.  Telling them cavity monsters will get their teeth if they don’t brush.

9.  Setting their alarm to the music from their favorite video game so they wake up.

10.  Saying a bowl of broccoli is just for you, which makes them want it more.

