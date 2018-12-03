Lots of Secret Santas At Work; The Latest Dessert-to-Breakfast Conversions; and Hitting the Snooze Alarm Could Cost You 6 Days a Year

Today’s Three Things to Know:
- Lots of “Secret Santas” are doing great things around the country—One just paid off $45,000 of layaway items at a Wal-Mart in Colorado, and someone two weeks ago walked into a Wal-Mart in New York and paid off $50,000 worth of stuff! And, some wonderful person in Vermont did the same thing the other day. There ARE some fantastic people out there.
- This past year, we’ve already seen things like Chips Ahoy, Nutter Butter, Sour Patch Kids, and Dippin’ Dots turn into cereals. And now, Hostess and Post announced two new dessert-to breakfast conversions: Honey Bun cereal, and powdered donut cereal! Both of them will hit stores next month. See more HERE.
- You could be losing up to six ENTIRE days every year just by hitting the snooze button. A new study found that if you’re one of the 36% of people who hits snooze an average of four times every morning, it adds up to a total of six wasted days a year.