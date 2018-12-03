Lots of Secret Santas At Work; The Latest Dessert-to-Breakfast Conversions; and Hitting the Snooze Alarm Could Cost You 6 Days a Year

Today’s Three Things to Know:

  1. Lots of “Secret Santas” are doing great things around the country—One just paid off $45,000 of layaway items at a Wal-Mart in Colorado, and someone two weeks ago walked into a Wal-Mart in New York and paid off $50,000 worth of stuff! And, some wonderful person in Vermont did the same thing the other day. There ARE some fantastic people out there.
  2. This past year, we’ve already seen things like Chips Ahoy, Nutter Butter, Sour Patch Kids, and Dippin’ Dots turn into cereals. And now, Hostess and Post announced two new dessert-to breakfast conversions: Honey Bun cereal, and powdered donut cereal! Both of them will hit stores next month. See more HERE.
  3. You could be losing up to six ENTIRE days every year just by hitting the snooze button. A new study found that if you’re one of the 36% of people who hits snooze an average of four times every morning, it adds up to a total of six wasted days a year.
