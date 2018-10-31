Lots of Us Say We Have Lived In a Real Haunted House, What Candy Was Born the Same Year You Were, and EVERYONE on the Planet is Your Cousin

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- One out of three men and one out of five women day they have lived in a REAL haunted house at some point in their lives. The majority of these people say they had no idea their house was haunted before they moved in. The top three signs that make people think they live in a haunted house are…strange noises, getting and odd feeling in certain rooms, and their pets start acting weird for no apparent reason.
- Want to see what candy was born the same year as you were? The website Delish.com has put together a guide that covers 1941-2015. Click HERE for the list.
- Believe it or not, you are 50th cousins or closer with every single person on Earth. Think about THAT for a minute.