Lots of Younger People Say They Can’t Read a Paper Map. Can You?

Photo of a traveler parked his car by the side of a road, lost and reading the map. Focus on the map and male.

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about how a new survey of people aged 23-38 and another group age 39 and older, reveals that only one in seven in the younger group have ever even tried to read a printed paper map. Without the GPS on their phones, they’d literally be lost.

Only 18% of people surveyed said they were “very confident” in the paper map reading skills, as opposed to 44% of middle aged people. Also, 60% of Millennials rely on their phone’s GPS, with 30% admitting that they’ve headed in the wrong direction even when using one.

The majority of those 23-38 say they’d “struggle” to navigate without their smartphone.

Technology is great, but what happens when you’re in an area where your phone service is bad, or the app crashes? Lots of us are obviously have trouble finding our way around.