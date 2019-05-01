Major Flooding Forecast Along The Illinois River

The National Weather Service is forecasted along the Illinois River at Peoria.

The river is expected to rise to 27.5 feet by early Monday. The river was at 17.8 feet at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, just shy of the 18-foot flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service, at 24.5 feet a portion of River Beach Drive and Second Street become flooded in the Rome and Chillicothe areas. Several houses in Rome and Chillicothe become isolated at 26.5 feet.

At 25.2 feet, the parking lot in Peoria’s Riverfront Village and one block of Water Street become flooded.

Liberty Park in Peoria and water inundates the road by the railroad tracks north of the Pekin treatment plant at 26 feet.

The record crest of the Illinois Rvier at Peoria was 29.3 feet April 23, 2013.