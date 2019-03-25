Making Way For Developments In The Heights

Spring Bay native, Kim Blickenstaff, has several different projects that are coming to Peoria Heights.

One of those projects includes residential lofts.

Monday, The Grayboy motorcycle shop on Prospect Rd. was demolished, in order to pave the way for the new residential lofts.

Project manager, Greg Birkland, has been working with Blickenstaff on the new developments, and says demolishing the Grayboy building brings some nostalgia for him.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

“I have a lot of fine memories here. I’m sad to see it go, but there are a lot of new developments coming,” Birkland said.

The plan is to begin building in late summer. Commercial space will be below residential lofts.

Birkland says the new developments coming to the Heights are very exciting.

“We’re doing a lot. The Heights is going to look a little bit different. But, we still want to keep the home town atmosphere,” Birkland said. “The Heights is booming and has been booming for a couple years now, and we’re just kind of adding to it”.