Making Way For New Developments In Peoria Heights

Investor Kim Blickenstaff’s idea for a hotel in Peoria Heights is becoming a reality.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, to make way for the new glass Atrium Hotel that will be located on Prospect Road.

Blickenstaff said the original design of the building included plants and a glass atrium to see into a garden in the back of the building, but it was never built.

“This design is going to honor those elements,” Blickenstaff said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

The Atrium Hotel will be two stories, in the middle of outdoor dining venues.

“I think it is going to be the heart of the revitalization of the area,” Blickenstaff said.

Blickenstaff has other projects developing in Peoria Heights, such as turning the old public library into a performing arts center. He says he hopes for it to become a sought for destination.

“I could see it just by coming here and having dinner,” Blickenstaff said. “It’s going to just get better, and better, and better”.

Peoria Heights Mayor Mike Phelan is also excited for the new developments that are in progress.

“It is a new chapter in the history of the village,” Phelan said. “The village has been through some tough times after the closing of Pabst Brewery (in 1982), but today we are back stronger than ever.”

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy
