Man Accused Of Killing Sheriff’s Deputy Makes Court Appearance

(AP) – A Springfield man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy attempting to serve an arrest warrant has made his first court appearance.

Floyd E. Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the death of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner. The deputy was shot Thursday at a hotel in Rockford.

Brown fled after the shooting in a vehicle that crashed along I-55 near Lincoln, sparking a standoff. He was eventually arrested on murder charges.

The 39-year-old Brown did not enter a plea Monday before Magistrate Judge Iain D. Johnston, who set a March 20 preliminary hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci sought detention for Brown. Defense attorney Paul Gaziano didn’t object.

A funeral will be held Wednesday for the 35-year-old Keltner.