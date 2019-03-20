Man Accused Of Shooting A Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Not Guilty

(AP) – An Illinois man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to serve an arrest warrant at a hotel.

Floyd E. Brown of Springfield appeared in Rockford federal court Wednesday, sitting in a wheelchair and wearing green jail scrubs. He didn’t speak except to tell a judge “yes” when asked if he understood the charges against him. Brown’s public defender entered not guilty pleas on Brown’s behalf.

A grand jury Tuesday indicted the 39-year-old on murder and weapons charges in the death of 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner .

Authorities say Brown shot Keltner March 7 before fleeing in a vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle crashed along a central Illinois interstate, sparking an hours-long standoff that ended with Brown’s arrest.