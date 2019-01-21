Man Arrested In Farmington Casey’s Incident

(From 25 News)–Farmington Police arrested Clinton J. Shaffer for felony disorderly conduct Saturday night following an incident at the Farmington Casey’s Store.

Officers said Shaffer came out of the store with his hands up and surrendered peacefully Saturday at 7:49 p.m.

The store was not robbed and there were no injuries or shots fired during this situation. Also, no firearms were recovered from the scene.

The Farmington Casey’s Store where Shaffer had barricaded himself has reopened.

Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agencies released a more detailed timeline of the standoff at Casey’s Saturday night.

At 6:18 PM, police were called to the S. Main Casey’s for a report of an alleged armed subject. Before police arrived, the man ran into one of the coolers inside the store.

Farmington Police arrived on scene and were able to safely evacuate employees and customers.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Fulton County/City of Canton Special Response Team were also called to assist as the standoff continued.