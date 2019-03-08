Man Charged With Murder In Deputy’s Shooting

(AP) – A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors in Winnebago County in northern Illinois had issued a warrant against Floyd E. Brown for attempted murder. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says the charge against the 39-year-old Brown of Springfield was upgraded after McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner died of his injuries.

Authorities say Brown was taken into custody hours after his car crashed Thursday afternoon along a central Illinois interstate. They say Brown fled a Rockford hotel where a fugitive task force tried to serve a warrant for his arrest Thursday morning.

They say Brown was wanted on a burglary warrant and a parole violation.

Authorities say Brown also wounded a woman described as an acquaintance of his. She was treated at a hospital and released.

This update has been corrected to show that Winnebago County is in northern Illinois, not central Illinois.