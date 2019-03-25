Man Charged With October Murder Of Lewistown Woman

(AP) – A Missouri man jailed in Texas is now charged with killing a woman at an Interstate 55 rest area in October.

The Sikeston, Missouri Standard Democrat reports that Eliot Bonner, 27, of St. Charles, Missouri was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

The body of Monica Keenlance, 50, of Lewistown, was found Oct. 31 at a rest area along I-55 near Marston, Missouri.

Police had little to go on other than a report that a red SUV was seen driving away, and a spent shell casing. Authorities have declined to say what led to charges against Bonner, who was arrested in November in Brady, Texas, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the published report, a probable cause statement by New Madrid County Deputy Zach Albright claimed the gun which Bonner had in his possession at his Texas arrest and shell casing found at the scene in Missouri were matched by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Crime Lab.

Additionally, according to the probable cause statement, Bonner reportedly stated he shot Keenlance “because the female called him a racial slur.”

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens told the newspaper it is believed Keenlance was at the rest area several days. Stevens said Keenlance received a disability check and would travel until her money ran out then wait at a rest area until receiving money to resume her travel.