Man Dies After Glasford Fire

A house fire in Glasford results in the death of one man.

Firefighters found Dennis Robinson, 52, inside the home at 16435 Weiland Road. Crews had been called there around 11:06 a.m. Monday on a report of a structure fire. Emergency crews treated Robinson at the scene and he was later transported by ambulance to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. He was pronounced dead there at 1:01 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell had told reporters Robinson may have intentionally started the blaze in an attempt to harm himself.

An investigation continues.

Firefighters from Bartonville, Brimfield, Limestone Township, Elmwood, Timber-Hollis, Farmington and the Illinois National Guard assisted Logan-Trivoli crews in battling the blaze.

Firefighters from Dunlap manned the Logan-Trivoli fire station during the fire.