Man Found Dead In Van Recent Suspected Overdose Death

A man found dead in a van in Peoria Heights is the third possible overdose death in two weeks, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Police surrounded a home in the 3000 N. Faber Ave early Tuesday morning after the man was found in the back of a van. The victim, in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at 8:47 a.m.

The van did not belong to the man, but rather a resident of the home.

Harwood said based on information gathered from the scene, as well as the autopsy findings, the case is being investigated as a suspected drug overdose.

Harwood said one suspected overdose was on May 14, a woman in her 30s, who was found deceased in her residence in the 3000 block of N. Knoxville.

The second death was a man in his 30s who was found deceased at his residence in the 1300 block of S. Blaine on May 21.

Harwood said all three cases demonstrated positive drug screens on the preliminary autopsies, however they are unrelated to each other.

“The concern is the increase in drug deaths in such a short amount of time in the Peoria County area. We have not seen drug deaths this close together since 2017,” Harwood said.