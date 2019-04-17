Man Jumps From Peoria Fire, Runs From Scene

Peoria firefighters extinguished a smoky blaze inside an apartment building.

The blaze reported Wednesday afternoon was centered in the second floor of a three-story apartment building at Chateau Richelieu at Knoxville and Glen.

“When the first companies arrived we noticed there was a victim on the balcony. He jumped from the balcony and left the scene,” said Acting Battalion Chief Mike Lierle. “We took hand lines into the second floor and put the fire out but we had a lot of smoke damage.”

Lierle said there was heavy smoke in the second and third floors and light smoke on the first floor.

There were no injuries, but Lielie said some residents had to be attended to at the scene.

“Some of the people are elderly so had to provide oxygen and other relief for them because of the time away from their apartments,” Lierle said.

Lierle said crews were able to get the fire extinguished within five to six minutes.

“(The fire) was contained to the room of origin, damage was minimal other than the smoke and water damage was light as well,” Lierle said.

The cause of the the fire is under investigation.