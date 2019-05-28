Man Killed, Dozens Injured By Midwest Storms

(AP) – Authorities say an 81-year-old man has died after a vehicle slammed into his home as apparent tornadoes pounded through western Ohio.

Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel tells reporters the man was among at least seven injured in the city some 80 miles northwest of Dayton. He says up to 40 homes were damaged Monday night, with some houses moved off their foundations by the storms.

He says first responders rescued some people from their homes overnight and were making a third sweep Tuesday to check for anyone else who might be trapped.

Hazel says: “It is devastating.”

Elizabeth Long, spokeswoman for the Kettering Health Network serving the Dayton region, says about 35 people were treated for storm-related cuts, bumps and bruises at the system’s four emergency department