Man Killed In Chillicothe House Fire

One man was found dead inside a Chillicothe residence following fire.

Chillicothe firefighter responded to a report of a fire with a resident inside at 15718 Regency Park Place around 12:32 a.m. Saturday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says the 33-year-old man was found dead during during recovery efforst. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Peoria Heights and Princeville Fire Departments helped Chillicothe fire fighters in extingushing the blaze and with recovery efforts.