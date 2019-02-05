Man Pleads Guilty To Filing False Abduction Report

The Mason County man who reported a false abduction report in December is sentenced to three years in prison.

News partner 25 News reports Michael Dutz, 18, pleaded guilty in Fulton County court to filing a false report and burglary.

Dutz triggered a statewide Amber Alert Dec. 15 when he claimed a 13-month-old was abducted from a Farmington gas station.

Dutz later admitted he made up the story to retaliate against people who robbed him during a drug deal that went bad.

Dutz has a projected parole date of June 16, 2020.

