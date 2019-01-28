Man Saved a Woman’s Life Because He Watched The Office

If you’re as big a fan of The Office as I am, then you can pretty much recite every episode. Apparently, 21 year old Cross Scott is just like me. There’s an episode where a woman from the Red Cross comes to the office and teaches them how to do CPR by doing chest compressions to the beat of Stayin Alive. While Cross was driving in Tuscon, Arizona, he saw a woman in her car unconscious. He broke the window of her car to get her out and found her pulse was very weak. So he remembered the scene from The Office and started doing the chest compressions like he saw on the show. Turns out, that saved her life! For the entire story click HERE

