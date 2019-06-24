Man Shot Dead At Harrison Homes

Police investigating Peoria’s 12th homicide of the year.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of W. Trewyn at approximately 10:41 p.m. Sunday by a Shotspotter alert of multiple shots fired.

Moments later, a second Shotspotter alert indicated additional shots fired.

Police found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment at Harrison Homes. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The apartment building was also struck by gunfire.

Peoria Police have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.m