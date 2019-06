Peoria Police say a 30-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the back and chest Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of W. Trewyn Avenue just before 10:00.

Police say the man had been shot at least five times. He was conscious and alert when he was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Shotspotter was not activated.

There are no suspects at this time.