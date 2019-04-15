Man Wanted For Fatal Stabbing At Taft Homes

Peoria Police are searching for suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing.

Police are looking for Lester Broom, 48, who they say killed a 58-year-old woman overnight at Taft Homes, located at 530 NE Adams Street.

Officers were called out around 11:15 p.m., and found the victim with a stab wound. She died at the scene.

Broom is described as a black male, 6-foot tall, 215-230 pounds, medium build and balding. He was last seen in the area of northbound Hancock, wearing a blue jacket with yellow stripes.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.