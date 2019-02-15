Man Wanted In Detroit Arrested In Peoria

On Thursday, Feb. 14, Dominique Amos, 26, was taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The Peoria Police Department Target Offender Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force obtained information on Amos’ whereabouts.

Amos was located in the 3700 block of West Hedgehill Lane and wanted in connection with a hit and run of a 12-year-old boy on his bicycle last month in Detroit.

Amos was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of Oakland County, Michigan for Hit and Run- Serious Injury/Death.

He was taken to the Peoria County Jail, and will wait for transportation back to Detroit, Michigan.