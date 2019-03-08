Manafort Sentenced 47 Months In prison

(AP) – Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, much less than what was called for under sentencing guidelines.

Manafort, sitting in a wheelchair as he deals with complications from gout, had no visible reaction as he heard the 47-month sentence.

While it is the longest sentence to date to come from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, it could have been much worse for Manafort.

Sentencing guidelines called for a 20-year term, effectively a lifetime sentence for the 69-year-old.

Manafort has been jailed since June, so he will receive credit for the nine months he has already served.