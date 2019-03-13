Manafort Sentenced For His Crimes

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is apologizing for his crimes.

Manafort, 69, betrayed no emotion as he read his statement in federal court Wednesday from his wheelchair.

A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.

That’s on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.

The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort’s crimes.

