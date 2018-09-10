An autopsy has revealed a man found dead in a garage was stabbed and beaten.

The body of William Edwards, 62, of Peoria Heights was found around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in a detached garage outside a residence in the 4000 block of North Columbus. Police had said there was a large amount of blood at the scene.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says an autopsy revealed Edwards suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, as well as areas of blunt force trauma on his body. Edwards’ death was likely caused by severe internal bleeding. The object or weapon used is not known.

Defensive wounds were also evident during autopsy.

Harwood says his office and Peoria police are continuing to investigate the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).

The post Man’s Death Becomes Homicide Investigation appeared first on 1470 WMBD.