Man’s Death Investigated As Homicide

A man is found dead in a North Valley Peoria residence and Peoria police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 200 block of NE Rock Island Ave. around 9:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of a man possibly deceased.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive inside a home and was pronounced dead by the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 10:30 a.m.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man suffered “a suspicious trauma,” but released no further details, including the man’s identity.

An autopsy is scheduled Sunday.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).

