Manual Helps Out Pontiac School

Students from Manual Academy, for a second consecutive year, created trophies for Saturday’s Pontiac Run for Respect.

The Run for Respect is a part of the Spread the Word to End the Word campaign, to replace the R-word with Respect.

Each guitar trophy was hand crafted by Manual students in Andrew Rice’s industrial technology class.

Rice says it was a great collaboration between Manual and Pontiac Township High School.

“It shows us that other people than Manual, knows what we are capable of doing. I think it really showcases the talent of my students,” Rice said.

Rice said it was a great life lesson for his students with providing a deadline and scheduling the crafting process.

“We had to get them done by a certain time, and that’s a lesson in itself,” Rice said.

The students made 50 trophies for the event, and Rice said they are edgy.

The students who created the trophies were excited for the opportunity.

“When my teacher informed me about what the cause for it was, it automatically got me interested,” said Manual Academy student Chalia Silva. Her peers agreed it was the cause and the kids that inspired them.

Laura Baumgardner, Pontiac life skills teacher, was impressed by the trophies.

“These trophies are out of this world! I love them so much,” Baumgardner said. “People are signing up for the race, just to try and win one of these trophies”.

Students from Pontiac, such as Jamie Martin, were very excited for the trophies and working with other students for the cause.

“It is really important to me,” Martin said.

Pontiac student Adam Blair said it was a bit work, but fun.

This year’s theme for the Run for Respect is ‘Rock Respect’, and student Preston Wilson said “It’s a great theme”.

Student Ronnie Fearman wanted to remind everyone to “Rock Respect!”.