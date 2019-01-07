Manual’s Maary Lakes Dismissed From Kansas State Women’s Basketball Team

(AP) – Kansas State has dismissed sophomore center Maary Lakes from its women’s basketball program for a violation of team rules and conduct detrimental to the team.

Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie announced the decision in a statement Monday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the 6-foot-4 Lakes was arrested early Monday on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. She was released on a $750 bond.

Lakes was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery last summer, though charges against her were eventually dropped. Mittie said Lakes was “someone we thought deserved a second chance, but unfortunately, it is time for both of us to move on.”

The native of Peoria, Illinois, and a graduate of Manual Academy, Lakes had played in all 13 games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.