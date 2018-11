(AP) – Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after a wildfire ripped through parts of Northern California, destroying the town of Paradise.

Authorities say not everyone on the list of missing may be dead, so they’re asking residents who fled the fire to check the list for their names.

Meanwhile, the death toll is at least 76. The fire is 55 percent contained, but firefighters are bracing for strong winds.