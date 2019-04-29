Mattress Firm Wants to Pay You to Take Naps

Mattress Firm is offering its Snoozetern Internship from mid-May through July. The catch is you have to be in Texas to do this…but I’d be down to get paid to sleep for a couple months in another state! The website doesn’t say how much it pays, but last years Snoozeterns were paid $200 a week for napping for 20 hours a week. This year’s position asks for 30 hours of work a week, with an option to ear academic credit for their university. You have to be 18 to apply, and can apply HERE through May 3rd.

