Mattress Liquidators Relocating To Former Bergner’s Location

Mattress Liquidators are relocating from its store on W. Glen Ave. into the old Bergner’s building at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

The new location will open Mar. 7, according to a news release from real estate and investment management company JLL.

The store hours will be Thursday thought Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mattress Liquidators sells the same mattresses as retail stores, but for 50-to-80 percent less. The owner of Mattress Liquidators has plans to expand into other home related products, according to JLL Marketing Manager Cindy Patterson.

Mattress Liquidators is one of five new retail opening announced by JLL.

OSF Urgo urgent care center opened and began accepting patients Feb. 12. What is described as a NEXT Generation Dunkin’, also featuring a new Baskin Robbins, will open Mar. 8 next to OSF Urgo. The location features a new tap system for drinks, handcrafted espresso and new operational systems.

Sola Salon Studios is opening a 6,267-square-foot complex with over 30 individual studios near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Sola Salon Studios will hold its grand opening Mar. 6.

The Children’s Indoor Play area has been relocated to across from DSW to make way for new development. The play area opened Feb. 18 and is available during shopping hours. A connection party room will open soon and will be available for children’s birthday parties and other events.