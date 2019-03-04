Mattress Liquidators Relocating To Old Bergner’s Location

Mattress Liquidators is relocating from their store on W. Glenn, and moving into the old Bernger’s building at Grand Prairie.

The Peoria Journal Star reports the grand opening will be on Thursday.

The store hours will be Thursday thought Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mattress Liquidators offers name-brand mattress, and purchases overstocks and year-end models, according to the company president, Ken Humphrey.

Bergner’s at Grand Prairie closed last summer, due to the liquidation of its parent company, Bon-Ton Stores Inc.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Peoria Man Arrested As Search Warrant Is Served Actor Luke Perry Dies At 52 PPD Warns About Crimes Of Opportunity Southwest Airlines Offering Flights To Hawaii Video Leads To San Francisco Giants CEO Taking Leave Of Absence Death Toll From Alabama Tornado Rises To 23
Comments