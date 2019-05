(AP) – Maximum Security co-owner Gary West criticized race stewards’ disqualification of his horse’s Kentucky Derby victory as “egregious” and said he was pondering his next step, including a possible appeal.

The horse appeared to have a 1 3/4-length victory in the slop over Country House.

Twenty-two minutes later, his victory was overturned with a decision by stewards to DQ the 9-2 second choice because of interference. Runner-up Country House was elevated to first.