Mayor’s Youth Program Kicks Off The Summer

Summer 2019 has begun for some Peoria area students who will be participating in the Mayor’s Youth Program.

The program allows high school aged kids to work for the City of Peoria, doing various jobs while also getting a paycheck.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said he wants the students to learn about the jobs in Peoria.

“There’s some really good jobs with the City of Peoria,” Ardis said. “It’s a pretty steady career”.

For many students, this program introduces them to their first job.

Program coordinator Demetrius Edwards said it is a great opportunity for the kids.

“Not only do you get a little bit of money, but you get to grow as a person also,” Edwards said.

Edwards said that he wants to see kids grow.

“Our kids and our youth in the community right now, they are the future. So, if no one holds them accountable, how do they grow?” Edwards said. “That’s one of my biggest things”.

Through the years, Edwards has seen kids change after they go through the program.

“We had some kids come in, a little rough, but they came out of the program and became different people,” Edwards said.

The eight-week-long program shows students different kids of work from picking up litter and tires, planting trees, and working on city gardens.