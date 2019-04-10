Measles Cases Detected In Illinois

Cases of the measles have been found in 19 states. In Illinois, there are seven cases according to Sara Sparkman of the Tazewell County Health Department.

Tazewell County has no cases of measles, but the virus is easily spread.

“You don’t have to shake hands with somebody, or have direct person to person contact. It’s airborne,” Sparkman said.

Sparkman says the measles virus can live in the air for two hours after an infected person leaves the room.

“The reason we are so concerned, is because it is highly contagious,” Sparkman said.

Measles was considered eradicated in 2000, but Sparkman says it is making a comeback as people who travel overseas can bring the virus back with them.

The common signs of measles includes a fever, rash, runny nose, and also red eyes.

Sparkman says to stop the spread of measles, check your vaccination records.

“If for some reason you do not have those shot records, you can get a second set of the vaccine,” Sparkman said. “Or, we do also have the ability to draw blood and test your blood to see if you do have immunity in your blood”.