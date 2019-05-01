Mechanical Issue Forces Plane Back To PIA

(From 25 News)–A Boeing 737-800 plane, used to bring veterans back from the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, was forced to turn around after departing from Peoria.

According to Gene Olson, Airport Director at the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, the plane was en route to Minneapolis, Minnesota late Tuesday night, when it immediately circled back to PIA because of a pressurization issue.

Olson tells 25 News “they couldn’t pressurize inside the airplane”, adding when asked if this was common occurrence, he said “no”.

Olson also did not call the circle back an emergency landing.

He adds that a mechanic will likely look at the plane to see what caused the issue.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was used to bring the veterans home from Washington D.C. and the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Olson says he believes the plane was the same one that was hit earlier in the day by lightning at the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.