Mega Millions Jackpot Grows To $667 Million

(AP) – The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it’s absolutely massive.

Lottery officials have raised the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase from $654 million reflects a surge in ticket sales.

The record lottery jackpot remains a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The post Mega Millions Jackpot Grows To $667 Million appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Calls Stormy Daniels “Horseface” U.S. Senator Lashes Out At Saudi Crown Prince Stair Climb Honors Fallen FDNY Firefighters Florida Families Seek The Missing Amid Storm Damage Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies At 65 Recognizing Efforts Toward Organ And Tissue Donations
Comments