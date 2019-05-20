Memory Walk Planned At Scene Of Latest Peoria Homicide

The scene of a fatal shooting of a four-year-old boy will be the scene of the next Peoria Community Against Violence Memory Walk.

The Memory Walk will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Ann Street.

PCAV will also be canvassing the neighborhood asking residents if they have any information concerning the incident or who did the shooting.

Jeremiah Ward was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex May 13 and later died at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

An autopsy revealed the boy was shot in the back and arm, wounds that Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood described as “devastating and detrimental, especially for a four-year-old.”

The boy had left a car that drove up in the area, but attempted to go back to the car after the shots started, according to Peoria police.

The 23-year-old driver of the car, who police described as the intended target, was shot in the leg.

PCAV, in a news release, said the Memory Walk will “allow the community to walk in peace while remembering those who have died by gun violence. It will also enable the community to band together as summer begins so we can alleviate violence in our neighborhoods.”

PCAV will also host other community events.

Summerfest is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 23 at Franklin School. The Southside Community Block Party will be held June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Southside Community Center, 1618 S. Laramie St.