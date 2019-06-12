Metamora Fields Takes Ownership Of WeaverRidge

WeaverRidge Golf Club in Peoria is under now ownership.

Metamora Fields Golf Club General Manager Matt Rogers told WMBD’s Greg and Dan they made it official Tuesday.

“We closed on WeaverRidge Golf Club and opened up (Wednesday) as WeaverRidge GC of Peoria,” Rogers said.

Rogers says Metamora Fields now has two of the state’s Top 15 golf courses and that is a big deal.

“It’s something everyone in central Illinois ought to be proud of,” Rogers said.

Rogers says they hope to increase the quality of golf at both courses, and bring in golfers from across the region.

Rogers says there will not be any immediate changes made at WeaverRidge, but they do plan on a large renovation that should take about two years to complete.

“There’s going to be some things we’ve got to roll with the punches here and there. But, the opportunity is very unique and overall we’re super excited about it and ready to get to work,” Rogers said.

Metamora Fields recently announced plans to build a boutique hotel at the Metamora course.

Rogers says $1.5 million dollars in committed funding is available for the project, but they need $3.2 million to complete the project. He says several new investors have shown interest in getting involved.